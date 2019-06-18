3 arrested in connection with Fort Lauderdale vehicle burglaries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to several vehicle burglaries in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers apprehended the subjects near Southwest 31st Avenue and Davie Boulevard, Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the trio approaching a white SUV last week.

One of the thieves is seen opening the driver’s side door with a weapon in his hand. After searching the vehicle, he is seen leaving empty-handed.

Police identified the adult suspect as 20-year-old Luigi Johnson.

All three suspects face several charges including burglary, grand theft auto and grand theft of a firearm.

