3 arrested in connection to Pembroke Lakes Mall shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Police and fire rescue officials responded to an altercation, with reports of a single gunshot fired, Friday afternoon.

The three suspects confronted each other at a Sears department store where, police said, a brawl ensued.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Andrew Chin, 22-year-old Joel D. Bailey and 20-year-old Shanease Clarke, Friday evening.

During the fight, Bailey, who was legally carrying a concealed firearm, accidentally fired one round into the tile floor while struggling to get a hold of the gun with Chin.

Police said Bailey was carrying a 1-year-old child during the violent encounter.

Chin and Clarke fled the scene, but turned themselves in to police shortly after.

The charges for all three range from child abuse to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police concluded that the investigation is not considered an active shooter incident.

