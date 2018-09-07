3 arrested for attempting to break into Sunrise Cricket Wireless

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves tried breaking into a Cricket Wireless store through a neighboring business in Sunrise.

The three burglars attempted to sledgehammer their way into the Cricket store after they broke into a nail salon next door.

A hole was left behind after they used the sledgehammer and crowbars to break through.

Officials quickly arrested the three men. 24-year-old Jose Espinosa-Esquijarosa, 26-year-old Fernando Laguardia and 20-year-old Exon Gonzalez Caceres all faced a judge in bond court on Thursday.

Laguardia and Espinosa are each being held on $36,000 bond.

Investigators believe they’re behind other business break-ins in Palm Beach County, but have not been charged in those cases.

