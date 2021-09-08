HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a storage facility in Hollywood.

Surveillance video showed the trio breaking into Extra Space Storage along Mayo Street and South Dixie Highway, where a total 109 units were burglarized.

All three men were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer without violence.

In August, an Extra Space Storage was hit in Fort Lauderdale.

Masked burglars used crowbars and other tools to break into more than 40 units along Southwest 24th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

Investigators have not connected the two crimes.

