FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of three people have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in Fort Lauderdale.

Two 16-year-olds have been charged with auto theft. They stand accused of leading officers on a chase through Broward County.

According to investigators, the car was stolen in Miami-Dade County.

A third suspect has been identified as Deion Buchanan. Officials said he had an open warrant for his arrest.

