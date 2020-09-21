3 arrested, charged after BSO confiscates guns, drugs during traffic stop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men have been arrested after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated guns and marijuana during a traffic stop.

BSO displayed the four guns and several bags of marijuana that were seized, Friday night.

Detectives said they found the illegal stash when they pulled over a vehicle along the 2800 block of West Broward Boulevard.

