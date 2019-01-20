3 arrested after West Park scuffle with BSO deputies face judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three family members who were arrested after a scuffle with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, sparked by a traffic stop of an all-terrain vehicle rider in West Park, appeared in bond court to face some serious charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Duewayne Dixon faced Broward Circuit Judge Joseph A. Murphy III, Monday. He was joined in bond court by his sister, 37-year-old Francheska Turull, and her husband, 39-year-old Jessie Hernandez.

According to officials, it all started when deputies pulled over Dixon along the 3100 block of Southwest 40th Avenue after he was spotted riding his ATV illegally, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they were just going to give Dixon a citation. Then things got out of hand.

At around 3:20 p.m., Hernandez and Turull arrived at the scene and engaged in a verbal altercation with deputies.

Neighbors said the couple are Dixon’s sister and her husband.

Cellphone video captured the escalating chain of events, as the argument gave way to physical violence.

Before the tense takedown, deputies told the couple this was just going to be a citation for the rider.

“It’s not a big deal. He’s going to get a ticket, bike’s going to be towed, and he will be able to come back,” said a deputy.

But shortly after, the deputy is seen telling Hernandez to back up behind a sidewalk line several times.

“I’m telling you, do not come any closer,” a deputy is heard telling Hernandez, who is himself recording the confrontation on his smartphone.

“On the sidewalk? Which one? I want to know which line on the sidewalk I can’t cross,” said Hernandez as he walked closer to the deputy.

“This line right here. If you cross it, you’re going to jail,” said the deputy as he pointed to a line.

“This one right here?” said Hernandez as he touched the line with his right foot.

The deputy is then seen grabbing Hernandez, who tries to wrestle free, causing the deputy to trip. Two other deputies then grabbed the suspect.

Turull is then seen coming into the frame and tussling with the deputy who had fallen down. Moments later, the deputy is seen striking her.

“Why are you punching her?” a woman is heard yelling off screen at least three times.

The deputy is seen in the footage hitting Turull repeatedly, even after she fell.

The same deputy is then seen placing her under arrest, as three deputies are seen holding down Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Dixon is seen sitting in handcuffs next to his vehicle, several feet away from his brother-in-law.

Witnesses said what started as a traffic stop spiraled out of control.

“They shouldn’t have gone to jail. For what reason?” said an area resident. “Because they were coming down here to see what was going on with their family member, and that escalated to a whole different thing. Now, three people went to jail for no reason.”

Investigators did not confirm whether or not Hernandez and Turull are related to Dixon.

Hernandez and Turull were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Turull is facing an additional charge of assault on a law enforcement officer. Dixon was charged with resisting an officer with violence and illegally operating an off-road vehicle.

The arrests went down as hundreds of riders continued to take over South Florida roadways as part of the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest. Authorities indicated last week that they would crack down on these holiday weekend activities, stressing that those riding off-road vehicles on public roads risk arrest and having their vehicles confiscated.

According to the arrest report, the deputy seen hitting Turull admitted to striking her but only after he said she struck him first several times while he was trying to take her into custody.

Turull, Hernandez and Dixon are being held at the Broward County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

