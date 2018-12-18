NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested three people after, officials said, a stolen car slammed into a van in North Miami Beach, sending one person to the hospital.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the rollover crash at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a gray Dodge Charger crashed into a white van, causing the van to overturn.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators, the Charger was stolen by people involved in two car break-ins at Oleta State Park.

Once FWC officers arrived at the park, officials said, the subjects fled and eventually crashed into the van.

Police took the three people inside the Charger into custody.

Paramedics took one person to an area hospital in unknown condition.

As of 5 p.m., traffic at the intersection where the crash took place is still being affected as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.