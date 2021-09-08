MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made several arrests after identities of the victims of the Surfside collapse were stolen.

Not long after the deadly collapse, criminals started finding ways to steal from the victims and their families left behind.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Offices announced on Wednesday three people have been arrested.

Sergio Lozano lost his parents in the collapse.

Someone hacked into their online accounts and started stealing money from them.

Lozano said he could not understand how someone could be so callous.

“After losing my parents, then I had to deal with all the state issues and now I’m having to deal with someone stealing from my parents,” Lozano said. “The day of the funeral they began the process, and after they’re dead and buried, they’re stealing from them? It’s just wrong. Just wrong.”

A news conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

