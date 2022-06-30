NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects were taken into custody following an armed carjacking that began in Hialeah and ended in a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident originally began in Hialeah when police responded to an armed carjacking involving an 83-year-old victim at East 11th Avenue and East 20th Street around 8:30 a.m.

According to Hialeah Police, the victim was exiting his vehicle when a male suspect pointed a firearm at the victim’s head and demanded his valuables and vehicle.

The victim complied and three suspects fled the scene with the victim’s 2017 red Ford Escape SUV.

Several hours later, a Hialeah Police officer located the stolen SUV and attempted to stop the suspects. After a brief pursuit that ended at Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street, the three suspects ditched the vehicle and fled.

One of the three suspects was armed with a firearm, forcing the officer to discharge his own weapon, hitting the suspect.

It’s unknown if the suspect fired his weapon.

The suspect was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.

A perimeter was set up to search for the two other suspects, both of whom were taken into custody shortly after.

No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force by the Hialeah Police officer.

