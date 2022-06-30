NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took three people into custody following a chaotic chain of events that being with an armed carjacking in Hialeah and ended in a police-involved shooting in North Miami that sent one of the subjects to the hospital.

Police responded to an armed carjacking involving an 83-year-old man in the area of East 11th Avenue and 20th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to Hialeah Police, the victim was exiting his vehicle when a male subject pointed a firearm at the victim’s head and demanded his valuables and vehicle.

The victim complied, and the trio fled the scene with the victim’s red 2017 Ford Escape SUV.

Several hours later, a Hialeah Police officer located the stolen SUV and attempted to stop the suspects. A brief pursuit crossed into North Miami and ended at Northwest 127th Street and 15th Avenue, where the subjects ditched the vehicle and fled.

Police said one of the subjects was armed with a gun, forcing an officer to discharge his own weapon, hitting the suspect.

It’s unknown whether or not the subject fired his weapon.

Paramedics airlifted the injured subject to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. His condition is unknown

A first responder described the subject’s injuries in radio transmissions.

“We have an adult male, one gunshot wound to the back and two gunshot wounds to the buttocks.,” said the first responder. “For information, the patient is under arrest, and there is going to be a [police department] rider with the patient.”

Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the two other subjects. They were both taken into custody shortly after.

Neighbors were startled to hear about the shooting.

“It’s really dangerous out here,” said area resident Jason Wallace. “Imagine if I was home or outside, and something like this happens. It’s really dangerous.

No officers were injured.

Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez later issued a statement that reads, “[The Florida Department of Law Enforcement] will investigate the use of force by our officer. We are fortunate to have taken three very dangerous criminals off our streets.”

FDLE officials have since arrived at the scene of the shooting with their mobile command unit to begin their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.