3 arrested after alleged targeted attack on undocumented immigrant

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing an undocumented immigrant in Davie.

Davie Police said the trio picked up the victim and forced him to give them a ride, Saturday night.

Investigators said the suspects then robbed the victim, tied him up and brought him back to a trailer along the 13000 block of Southwest Sixth Court,

Police said the suspects kept the immigrant overnight and beat him severely. The victim needed hospital treatment because of the severity of his injuries.

When he was finally allowed to leave Sunday morning, the victim went to the police, reported the incident and gave detectives directions to where he had been attacked.

The victim’s account of his ordeal led to the suspects’ arrest. They were identified as 34-year-old Natalie Williams, Joshua Reiff and Andres Rafael.

The trio face kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

Police believe the suspects kidnapped and tortured the man because he’s an undocumented immigrant, and they figured the victim might be too nervous to go to police, but he did.

“Luckily he did call the police, was able to identify in a photo lineup these individuals, and was able to let us know where that trailer was located,” Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

A neighbor said it was no surprise that SWAT units came, and that suspicious activity had been going on at the trailer for months.

“One time, my little brother was coming from school, and right in front of them they were selling drugs,” one neighbor said.

“I was paying the bills, and I heard this noise that was not the usual noise,” another neighbor said. “I looked up, and there was the SWAT team. By the time I looked over there, the back door was open, they were coming out like crazy and surrounded the house. I went back and hollered at him, ‘SWAT! SWAT!’ You knew it was coming. Everybody knew it was coming.”

Police fear there have been other victims that have not come forward.

If you have any information on this kidnapping, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

