3 arrested after 2 teenage tourists robbed at gunpoint while visiting Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage tourists visiting from California were robbed of their expensive valuables at gunpoint on a busy stretch of Miami Beach.

The robbery happened in the area of Collins Avenue near 11th Street just before 10 p.m., Monday.

A source close to the investigation said the teenage victims were in town from Beverly Hills, Calif. and were staying at the Loews Hotel.

Two teens visiting Miami Beach were robbed at gunpoint Monday, forced to give up a $2,000 Moncler jacket and a $500 Givenchy wallet according to police. They were followed as they walked down Collins blocks from where they were staying at the Loews Hotel. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/QI8CnyrMda — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 23, 2020

According to the police report, the two victims were approached and followed before one man “put a black handgun to [victim’s] back and pinned him against a vehicle that was parked.”

One teenager was ordered to give up a pricey piece of outerwear. In their report, detectives said the crooks told one victim “to take off his red Moncler jacket. [Suspect] advised [victim] to give him his wallet.”

Police said in the report that the jacket was worth $2,000, and the wallet, a designer Givenchy billfold, was worth $500.

The crooks then fled the scene after robbing the victims, police said.

Early Wednesday morning, Miami Beach Police said they made three arrests in connection to the robbery.

