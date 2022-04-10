FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after, police said, they pickpocketed phones at a festival in Fort Lauderdale.
Wilson Andres Garson Ruzzi, 23, Piter Nieto Valenzuela, 28, and Yesica Castellano, 28, are accused of cell phone theft at Tortuga Music Festival Saturday night.
After the suspects were arrested, police were able to find about 23 stolen phones in a backpack. Eighteen of those phones were eventually returned.
Fort Lauderdale Police Department said on Twitter Sunday morning, that they, along with festival security, “have a zero tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees.”
All three suspects were charged with grand theft.
If anyone believes that may have been a victim of a phone theft at the event Saturday night, contact 954-764-HELP (4357) and reference case number 22-063714.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.