POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three alleged smugglers have been arrested after a dangerous journey to South Florida.

Back on June 17, a boatload of migrants crashed into a seawall along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Cellphone video captured by a witness showed the boat leading marine patrol on a chase through the Intracoastal Waterway.

Sixteen migrants from the Bahamas, Romania, Venezuela, Jamaica and the United Kingdom were on board the vessel.

All of the migrants were eventually deported.

Jeremy Rolle, Marvin Morris Carridice and Andrew Devaunx have since been charged with felony offenses.

