(WSVN) - Three major airlines are waiving fees due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Delta and American Airlines will be waiving change fees for Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa.

Delta travelers can change their tickets to fly with no fee by July 10.

Those who have an American Airlines ticket can have their fee waived through July 7 if they can travel by July 12.

United Airlines will also waive the change fee for the cities mentioned, as well as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

