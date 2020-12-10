3 airlifted after rollover crash on Alligator Alley near MM 45

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three victims have been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Alligator Alley in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash near Mile Marker 45 at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times.

The victims were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Both directions of Alligator Alley were shut down for approximately an hour but the roads have since reopened.

