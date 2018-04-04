3 adults, 6 children severely injured after crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people have been hospitalized with severe injuries after a crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Wednesday night.

The crash involved two cars and happened in the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and 41st Street. One of the cars hit a bus bench at the corner of the intersection.

Six young children, all under the age of 10, were among those injured, officials said.

All nine injured people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. One adult is in critical condition, according to officials.

