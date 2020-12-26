3 adults, 1 juvenile hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in a Miami neighborhood that sent three adults and one juvenile to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 61st Street at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

“It appears that a vehicle was traveling in the area when they started to fire from a high-capacity rifle,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Manny Morales.

Investigators said responding officers arrived to find three of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one grazed by a bullet.

“Our officers immediately started performing first aid. We got fire rescue,” said Morales.

Three of the four patients were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and the fourth patient was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. All of the patients’ conditions remain unknown at this time.

Officials have not specified the victims; ages but said Miami Police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

“It is unconscionable that at 1:30 in the afternoon on a Saturday, when children should be enjoying the holiday weekend, the day after Christmas, that they have to be subjected to this violence,” said Morales.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“The only way that we’re going to begin to make an impact in our community and make all our neighborhoods safe is when the folks that live here, the folks that are most deeply impacted, the folks that have historically been impacted by these types of incidents, step forward and say, ‘No more.'” said Morales.

The scene remained active as of 6 p.m., as investigators tried to piece together what led up to the incident. They have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

