LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A second suspect has surrendered to authorities in connection with a road rage attack in Lauderdale Lakes that left a driver with severe injuries.

Twenty-seven-year-old Julie Sam has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to te Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sam and 22-year-old Samantha Denis chased down 26-year-old Mikaela Barboza to a shopping plaza near Oakland Park Boulevard after the victim had accidentally cut them off while driving down U.S. 441, March 22.

Cellphone video captured Sam and as they yelled obscenities at Barboza before they beat her with a baseball bat.

Deputies arrested Denis on Wednesday.

Barboza suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

