MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired the second water main break in a week at the same Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Saturday’s rupture flooded streets in the area of Northwest 189th Street and 39th Court.

A handful of homes had their water shut off while crews fixed the issue.

The rupture took place on the same day a boil water notice was lifted after a previous water main break, Wednesday afternoon, led to flooding around Northwest 191st Street and 42nd Avenue.

