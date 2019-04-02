2nd suspect who targeted family of spring breakers arrested

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The second suspect who was caught on camera targeting a family of spring breakers has been arrested.

A press release issued by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday noted that Travis Jones had been arrested back on March 26 during a traffic stop on his vehicle.

He allegedly pulled a gun on the group at an Oakland Park gas station in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The group of men were vacationing from Terre Haute, Indiana to celebrate the youngest member’s 21st birthday when they stopped at a gas station on March 24.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Jones approaching the group armed with a gun before members of the group tackled him.

A second man, 33-year-old Kevin Campbell then allegedly came up to the altercation and attempted to push the group off of Jones.

One member of the group was able to pick up the weapon and point it back at Jones and Campbell, who fled the scene together in the same car.

Shortly after the altercation, Fort Lauderdale police officers found Campbell and identified him as the man who helped Jones.

He fled but was found hiding in some bushes by K-9 units.

Campbell faces several charges including robbery with a firearm and resisting an officer. He is being held on $10,100 bond.

When he was arrested Jones was charged with driving with a suspended license in addition to charges of robbery with a firearm.

He is being held without bond.

According to deputies, both men have several prior arrests in Broward County.

