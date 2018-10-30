2nd suspect involved in Oakland Park burglary in court

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A second suspect accused of a home burglary in Oakland Park faced a judge in court.

Twenty-six-year-old Yves Fanor is one of two men accused of breaking into a home while people slept inside.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Fanor with burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The burglary happened along Northeast 43rd Court and Third Avenue back on Aug. 30.

Fanor is being held on $31,000 bond.

