2nd suspect identified in March road rage incident caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second suspect has been identified and is who deputies say was involved in beating a woman during a road rage incident.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Julie Sam is one of the women seen on video beating 26-year-old Mikaela Barboza in March during a road rage argument. Deputies said they had obtained a warrant on Thursday for Sam’s arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

BSO said Sam was last seen driving a 2018 Kia Sorrento rental car with Georgia tag RKR4868.

The first susject, Samantha Denis, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of joining Sam in the attack.

The road rage incident occurred on March 22, when Barboza said she accidentally cut off a woman while driving down U.S. 441. She started recording video on her cell phone when two vehicles blocked her in a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza.

Deputies said cameras captured Sam and Denis allegedly beating Barboza. Video showed the women using baseball bats to hit the victim, who suffered a broken nose as well as bruises and lacerations in the attack.

If you have any information on Julie Sam’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

