2nd Monroe County resident tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has released an update on the number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and Monroe County now has an additional case.

On Monday morning, a 54-year-old woman became the second resident of the Florida Keys who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Department officials said her case is travel-related.

The first Monroe County patient has been identified as a 72-year-old woman who also recently traveled out of the country.

The announcement of a second case in the Keys came on the same day as a drive-thru testing site opened in Marathon.

Testing will be available to Monroe County residents at Marathon Community Park, located at 200 City Marina, who have made an appointment in advance.

Residents can book an appointment by calling 305-252-4820.

