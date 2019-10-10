2nd man arrested in alleged Miami gas station carjacking case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested the second of three men accused of violently yanking a woman from her car and throwing her to the ground during an alleged carjacking in Miami.

It happened at the Pro Energy gas station at the corner of North Miami Avenue and 71st Street, at around 6:45 a.m., on Thursday, Sep. 19.

Footage showed a woman, who works at the gas station, pulling up to the tank to fill up her car, and then sitting in her car on her cellphone not realizing someone was scoping out the scene and getting ready to make a move.

A man with a backpack then could be seen walking up to her car. When she refused to get out, he grabbed her, forced her out and then began to take off. Two men hiding in the shadows also hopped in before the car took off.

On Wednesday, police tracked down 37-year-old Darrell Burns. They’ve identified him as the man taking the lead in the carjacking.

City of Miami Police arrested 32-year-old Jeremiah Moore, an alleged accomplice, after they spotted the car on the same day of the crime.

Burns appeared in court Thursday.

“There’s a fingerprint that was found in the interior of the driver’s side window, and the defendant was identified via a single photo lineup,” a prosecutor said. “Then post-Miranda, he stated that he was in the gas station, and that he jumped in the car with the co-defendant and the third subject.”

In addition to carjacking, he’s charged with burglary with assault or battery.

Burns and Moore are being held without bond. A third man remains at large, according to police.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.