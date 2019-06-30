2nd lawsuit filed against FBI by Parkland parents

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting have filed the second lawsuit against the FBI by a Parkland family.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday, the parents of Carmen Schentrup claim the federal agency mishandled tips relating to confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz leading up to the Feb. 14 massacre.

Philip and April Schentrup are seeking unspecified damages for the wrongful death of their daughter.

Carmen was a senior at Stoneman Douglas when she and 16 other students and faculty were killed. Her parents claim her life was taken due to the FBI neglecting to do their job.

Sunday night, a spokesperson for the FBI told 7News they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.