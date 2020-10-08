2nd elementary school student in Miami-Dade tests positive for COVID-19; M-DCPS looking at 3 other possible cases

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at an elementary school in Southwest Miami-Dade school has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case at a Miami-Dade public school, officials said, two days after a student at a charter school also tested positive.

Thursday afternoon, M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they are also looking at three possible COVID-19 cases at three different schools.

According to M-DCPS, the Florida Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that a student at William Lehman Elementary School tested positive for the virus, less than a week after schools in the county reopened for in-person learning.

“In accordance with Miami-Dade County Public Schools protocols, the student who tested positive will remain home until the Health Department provides clearance for a return to school,” officials said in a statement.

Parents who spoke to 7News outside of the school said the announcement does not come as a surprise.

“I think it’s something that we all expect is going to happen,” said Jessica Blais. “This virus is not going anywhere.”

The county said those who came into contact with the student will be notified and will remain home until they are cleared.

“Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols,” officials said. “The school community has been sent a notification about the case.”

“I think the school is doing everything they can to ensure that our kids are going to be safe,” said Blais.

“I just make sure he’s OK, that he keeps his social distancing, that he washes his hands, [wears a] face mask,” said parent Vivian Perez.

Video sent in by the school district shows crews sanitizing a classroom.

The latest case comes two days after a student at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at Downtown Doral Charter said they made the proper notifications to parents and staff, and they have done a deep cleaning.

7News spoke to a parent at the charter school on Thursday morning.

“I’m really confident with the school, with all their procedures, so we’re just taking now the measures to be sure that they’re fine, and hopefully they can keep coming to the school for the rest of the year,” he said.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said it’s important that everyone continues to do their part.

“Safety is going to be extremely important. We want to make sure that everybody is taking all the necessary precautions to keep, not only their children, but our community at large safe,” she said.

Parents at William Lehman Elementary said this won’t deter them from sending their students back.

“It’s not the same, learning at home with your parents, than learning in school in the environment where you’re supposed to be learning,” said Perez.

Schools in Miami-Dade began reopening for in-person instruction on Monday.

The full statement from the school can be read below.

