2nd day of expanded COVID-19 testing at Hard Rock Stadium reaches capacity nearly 2 hours after opening

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines persist on the second day that COVID-19 testing at the Hard Rock Stadium is available to members of the general public of all ages.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the site on Tuesday morning as a long line of vehicles could be seen parked on Ives Dairy Road hours before the site opened at 9 a.m.

Monday was the first day the criteria to get tested at the site was expanded, and the daily capacity was met nearly an hour and a half after opening.

The daily capacity for testing on Tuesday was similarly met at 10:54 a.m.

Organizers said there are 400 tests available to be administered daily.

Before Monday, the only patients who were able to get tested at the site were those over the age of 65 who were experiencing symptoms, first responders and front line health care workers.

Testing has since opened up to people of all ages who have recently been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus or are showing signs of the virus.

No appointment is necessary to get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site, but patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Sites run by Miami-Dade County are also administering tests.

In a briefing posted to social media on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said some residents are now eligible for home testing.

“Our county’s new home testing program is starting for seniors and adults with disabilities 18 years and older who are experiencing symptoms,” he said. “This program is countywide, except for the City of Miami, which has its own testing program for COVID-19.”

Residents who would like to make an appointment for a home test can call 305-499-8767, the same hotline used for testing sites at Marlins Park, Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds and South Dade Government Center.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.