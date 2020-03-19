2nd Bal Harbour rabbi tests positive for coronavirus

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after the mayor of Bal Harbour issued a public health alert, a second rabbi in the community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Gabriel Groisman‏ took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce Rabbi Moshe Gruenstein of Young Israel of Bal Harbour tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the time to take this seriously has come. In the meantime, I wish Rabbi Gruenstein and Rabbi Lipskar speedy and full recoveries. Our 33154 community needs you both back quickly and with your complete health. 2/2 — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) March 18, 2020

Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside tested positive days before, which prompted the public health alert.

Groisman has urged residents to self-isolate if they believe they’ve interacted with either rabbi.

The mayor is also self-isolating after admitting he had come in contact with Lipskar.

“I was with him in the last week, more than once,” said Groisman. “He is the chaplain of our police department. He’s in contact with a lot of people in our community, me included. I have a close relationship with him.”

