2nd anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art, litigation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Survivors and victims’ relatives are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s commemoration of the massacre of 49 people at the gay nightclub, some survivors and victims’ relatives have sued the Orlando Police Department and the owners of the nightclub.

The lawsuit against the police was filed last Thursday and it claims the city and police didn’t do enough to try to stop the shooter. The lawsuit against Pulse owners Barbara and Rosario Poma was filed Friday and it says the nightclub had inadequate security.

Both lawsuits were filed by plaintiff attorneys based in Philadelphia and Michigan.

The Pomas said in a statement that they hadn’t seen the lawsuit and that the focus this week should be on healing.

“We ask that everyone keep the focus where it belongs as we prepare for this Remembrance Week,” the Pomas said.

In the run-up to the anniversary, the parents of murdered gay college student Matthew Shepard spoke in Orlando, a “rainbow run” was held in a park near the nightclub and a play was produced based on the interviews of Pulse survivors and those around the world who responded to the tragedy.

