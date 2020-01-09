29th annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show now underway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto show has kicked off its 29th year at the Broward County Convention Center.

The show began Thursday afternoon and will run until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

All of proceeds from the show goes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“For 29 years, this has benefited our 12,000 kids in our clubs in Broward County,” auto show founder Rick Case said.

7News cameras captured an array of Alfa Romeos, Maseratis and Genesis models — including the new G90 — spread across the convention floor.

“It competes with cars in the high-end class of Mercedes and BMW and Lexus, and yet, it’s about $40,000 less,” Case said about the G90.

Unlike some shows, the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show allows attendees to get into some of the vehicles.

Hyundai’s newest SUV, the Palisade, is also on display along with a large selection of pickup trucks.

A 2020 Toyota 4Runner painted in military green, the all-new Jeep Gladiator and the 525-horsepower Shelby Raptor F-150 are some of the trucks featured in this year’s show.

The show also features classic vehicles from the early 20th century, the ’50s and ’60s.

“There’s food, there’s vendors here as well as all the latest and new, shiny, beautiful 2020 cars,” auto show founder Rita Case said.

Tickets to the event start at $8 for adults and $3 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under 5 years old gain free entry into the event.

The event opens at 2 p.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. over the weekend.

