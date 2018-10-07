MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says more than two dozen Cuban migrants jumped from a boat and swam to land in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports that once the 27 migrants swam to land on Sunday they ran and hid.

Cuban Migrants come ashore on Virginia Key. Witnesses say there were more than 2 dozen in this boat. Some have been detained. @wsvn Live report at 10. pic.twitter.com/feh06qGups — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 7, 2018

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aided by Miami police officers, were searching for them on a barrier island of Miami, and some were found.

Some roads in Miami’s Virginia Key were shut down during the search.

