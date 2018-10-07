MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard says more than two dozen Cuban migrants jumped from a boat and swam to land in Miami’s Virginia Key.

The Miami Herald reports that once the 27 migrants swam to land on Sunday they ran and hid.

7News cameras captured their boat tied to a tree along the shore.

Cuban Migrants come ashore on Virginia Key. Witnesses say there were more than 2 dozen in this boat. Some have been detained. @wsvn Live report at 10. pic.twitter.com/feh06qGups — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 7, 2018

A group who spotted the migrants told 7News they gave them food and sat with them.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aided by Miami Police officers, searched for the migrants across Virginia Key.

Sunday evening, customs officials said they had arrested 15 of the migrants. Cellphone video shows a handful of men being put into vans and police cruisers.

The migrants were transported to the Dania Beach Border Patrol station for further processing. They are expected to be deported.

Some roads in Miami’s Virginia Key were shut down during the search.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.