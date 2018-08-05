26 vehicles targeted in NE Miami-Dade car burglaries

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Car burglars in Northeast Miami-Dade shattered car windows — and local residents’ sense of security — after, police said, the thieves broke into more than two dozen vehicles at three apartment complexes.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the burglars targeted 26 cars in the overnight smash-and-grab, early Sunday morning. Investigators said the perpetrators broke ito vehicles at two complexes along Northeast 195th Street, near Eighth Avenue, and a third complex along the 18800 block of Northeast Third Court.

Check this out. Caught on camera, the people believed to be behind the string of car break-ins overnight in NE Miami Dade. About 30 cars total were hit. Have info? Call Crimestoppers https://t.co/NSSrA8JSQg pic.twitter.com/18T7eqxVLL — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 5, 2018

Area resident Cristina Gevada was dismayed by what she saw.

“I ran out, and I came outside, and I saw everything broken,” she said. “Literally, cars broken, everywhere.”

Dionis Escoto said the perpetrators stole valuables from several of his family’s vehicles.

“My car broken into, my dad’s car was broken into, my secondary car was broken into,” he said, “so I have four vehicles that were vandalized.”

Anything left inside these cars was taken, including backpacks, electronics and even clothes.

7News cameras captured busted windows and broken glass in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A Nissan Sentra’s window was covered with a white trash bag.

The string of burglaries is setting some victims back more than $1,000.

“Very stressful. I have almost $2,200 in damages just in windows,” said Escoto, “and that’s not counting my glove compartment that they broke.”

As police continue to investigate, neighbors are left wondering how this could have happened with no one noticing — including security.

“How did we not hear this happening during the middle of the night?” said Gevada. “Where was the security when this was happening? [I’m in] just straight shock.”

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

