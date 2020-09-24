2,541 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 693,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,795 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 693,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,541 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 177 deaths.

There are now 168,272 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,329 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,866 and 1,817 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,128 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

