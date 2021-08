FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is making a push to get teachers and staff vaccinated.

The school board approved a $250 incentive for full-time staff to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer is available to the employees until Oct. 20.

