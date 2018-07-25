25 visually impaired South Florida teens given exclusive access at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida teens were given special access to a once in a lifetime experience at Miami Seaquarium.

Twenty-five visually impaired teenagers from Lighthouse for the Blind arrived at the park, Wednesday, and were granted access to new touch pools.

The attraction allowed them to interact with sea lions, stingrays and other marine life.

“It’s not an everyday basis you can touch a bird, stingray or sea lion,” one of the teens said, “so it’s fascinating to us to be able to have this experience and get the feel to see what it’s like.”

The event not only provided an educational experience but also helped them gain the independence and confidence needed to learn through their other senses.

