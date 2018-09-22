25 vehicles targeted in Coconut Creek, Margate break-ins

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the thieves responsible for breaking into more than two dozen vehicles in Coconut Creek and Margate.

Residents in The Landings, a community located along Lighthouse Circle in Coconut Creek, woke up Saturday to discover burglars had smashed their way into their cars.

“Disturbing to get up to this in the morning,” said a resident.

7News cameras captured shattered windows in several cars.

“I came out and my car was broken into,” said another resident.

Busted, broken and burglarized. At least 15 cars in a Coconut Creek community get rocked by crooks looking for a quick smash and grab. We’re told a neighborhood in Margate was also hit. Police say it happened in the early morning hours Saturday. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/m1hHJET7Nt — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 23, 2018

Coconut Creek Police said 15 cars had windows smashed before the sun was up.

“They went through the glove compartment, popped the trunk,” said a resident.

Detectives said valuables were taken from some of the vehicles.

“Glove compartment was all torn apart,” said a resident.

But even for those residents lucky enough to not have items stolen, the cost of repairing their cars will make a dent in their wallets

“I have to fix the window,” said a resident. “That’s messed up. People don’t have money for that”

Police said thieves also targeted about 10 cars and trucks in a neighborhood along Rock Island Road in Margate, at around 5 a.m., Saturday.

“It’s not fair. It’s not fair,” said a resident.

Now neighbors at both locations want these criminals to know that their smash spree sets back honest, hardworking people

“It’s heartbreaking,” said a resident. “You work hard for what you have, and it’s just not right.”

Margate Police did not specify whether both burglaries are related.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

