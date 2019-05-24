25 graduate from 40th class of Youth Automotive Training Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty-five men and women took the stage in Fort Lauderdale as the Youth Automotive Training Center held its 2019 graduation.

The graduates walked up to accept their diplomas at the ceremony held at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Thursday night.

The center, located in Deerfield Beach, trains and teaches at-risk and disadvantaged youth valuable skills, such as automotive repair and job readiness.

Terry Routley, the program’s executive director, said the nine-month program changes lives.

“They’re kind of ending our program, but taking the next step out into life,” he said, “taking their new skills and their new confidence and self-esteem and going out into the real world to make a better place for them and a better place for our community.”

The class of 2019 represents the 40th class to graduate from the YATC, which was established in 1984 by Jim Moran, the founder of JM Family Enterprises.

