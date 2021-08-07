MIAMI (WSVN) - People lined up at COVID testing sites across South Florida as the state reported a record number of new infections for the second day in a row.

In the past 24 hours, Florida reported 23,903 cases, the highest since the pandemic began in 2020.

The state also reported 13,747 people are in the hospital with COVID-related symptoms, an increase of over 320 patients from Friday and a new record for a sixth consecutive day.

With the growing risk, the University of Miami Hospital is the latest place to make it mandatory for all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of position.

7News cameras captured long lines at testing sites across the area on Saturday.

At Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Jennifer Senior, the Clinical Manager of the intensive care unit, gave 7News a view into their everyday reality.

“It’s not nice to lose a 27-year-old patient, especially one that was not vaccinated, and you wish they could have had the vaccine that could have saved them,” she said.

Hospitals are running out of beds, and nurses and medical staff have been forced to witness the unthinkable.

“The nurses really cry about that, so we try to increase morale,” said Senior.

UM officials said faculty and staff at all of their campuses must also get the vaccine.

There are a number of COVID vaccination sites across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

