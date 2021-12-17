WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A nursing student, just 23 years old, can now finally moving her legs after a severe case of COVID-19 almost killed her.

“I was in a coma for two weeks,” said Jada Turnbull.

Jada is a nursing student. This is a picture she took on Aug. 8. Then, one week later, she was admitted to Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

She had suffered from COVID-19 complications.

“She required to go on a ventilator within two days of admission,” said Dr. Nicolas Brozzi.

Despite being on a ventilator for four days, on max setting, she kept getting worse.

Doctors were forced to switch her to an ECMO machine, which umps and oxygenates her blood outside of the body.

“Jada required to, to have the support of the ECMO for 25 days, while the lines were placed at rest and to buy time to recover,” said Brozzi.

A video captured Jada attached to the ECMO machine.

It was day 19 on the ECMO machine, she is awake and taking a college test online.

“I would like to say thank you for being consistent with me, communicating with my mom,” said Turnbull.

Jada did recover and was eventually released from the hospital after 42 days.

Doctors said that if it had not been for that ECMO machine, Jada would not have made it to her son Eric’s fourth birthday, which they celebrated in October.

“Being in the hospital away from him was really hard. I would find myself being in the room and just boo boo crying because, it’s like, I’m away from him, and I’ve never been away from him that long,” said Turnbull.

Jada was not vaccinated and is now urging others to think again.

“Covid is real and there, now especially with all of the new strains, a lot of people are not making it through covid, and you don’t want to be that one that doesn’t make it just because you don’t have a vaccine,” said Turnbull.

