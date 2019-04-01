22nd annual Tour de Force raises awareness for fallen Florida law enforcement officers

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 22nd annual Florida Tour de Force will raise awareness for Florida law-enforcement officers that were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The five-day, 270-mile charity bicycle ride began at a North Miami Beach Denny’s restaurant, at 1450 NE Miami Gardens Drive, around 10 a.m., Monday.

This year’s charity ride will ride through 62 different law-enforcement jurisdictions and will conclude in Daytona Beach.

Among the officers honored in this year’s ride were Miami-Dade Police Officer Jermaine Brown, Miami Beach Police Detective Larry Marrero and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cigo.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin O’Brien said, “We have survivors, police officers that were killed in the line of duty. We have family members, husbands, wives, brothers, uncles, cousins that come ride because their loved ones were killed in the line of duty. Majority of the riders are law enforcement, but we have a lot of other folks in the cycling community that come out to support us.”

The annual event has raised more than $500,000 for the families of Florida fallen officers, law enforcement and related organizations.

