22-year-old missing from Miami Gardens suffers from seizures

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has gone missing from Miami Gardens, and police say she suffers from seizures.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 22-year-old Kayla Flowers has been missing since Monday and was last seen at 15920 NW 26th Ave. Flowers is a black female who is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police added that Flowers was wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue shoes. She was also seen with her dog, Riley.

If you have any information on Flowers’ whereabouts, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Det. Coleman at 305-474-1542.

