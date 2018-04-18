22-year-old missing from Miami Gardens suffers from seizures, sickle cell anemia

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has gone missing from Miami Gardens, and police say she suffers from seizures and sickle cell anemia.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 22-year-old Kayla Flowers has been missing since Monday and was last seen at 1605 NW 159th St. Flowers is a black female who is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 140-150 pounds and has black , curly hair and brown eyes.

Police added that Flowers was wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue shoes. She was also seen walking with a black dog.

If you have any information on Flowers’ whereabouts, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Det. Coleman at 305-474-1542.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.