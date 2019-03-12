22 sea turtles found covered in barnacles treated at Marathon Turtle Hospital

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty-two young sea turtles are being treated at a Marathon animal hospital after they washed ashore on Central Florida beaches.

The turtles were found covered in barnacles, which is a sign they were malnourished.

All 22 were driven to the Turtle Hospital, at 2396 Overseas Highway.

Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach said, “The Turtle Hospital is receiving these turtles to help out because we do have the capacity for these turtles, and we have the staffing and, fortunately, the resources to rehabilitate them.”

The Turtle Hospital has treated and rehabilitated more than 2,000 sea turtles in its 30-year history.

