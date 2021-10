KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were stopped at the shore in Key West.

Twenty-two Cuban migrants were part of two different smuggling operations, according to officials.

Eighteen of the migrants arrived on a makeshift raft while the other four arrived on a wooden boat.

The group was taken into custody by border patrol agents.

