22 arrested and charged following 4-month-long drug operation

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office have concluded a four-month-long drug operation.

Operation shot-caller started in March as an effort to reduce crimes by targeting violent offenders distributing narcotics near schools, parks and churches.

Over $3,000 was seized along with several firearms and drugs.

A total of 22 people were arrested and charged in the operation.

