MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s most “paw-some” brunch is back.

Hundreds gathered at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Sunday to celebrate the 21st annual Brunch for the Animals. The event welcomed guests and their furry friends to enjoy a day full of gourmet food, shopping and other fun activities.

“We are constantly, constantly doing whatever we can to support the animals in need at Humane Society,” said attendee Amy Zackarin. “I encourage everybody: adopt, don’t shop. Go to the Humane Society.”

“I think it’s important to bring the community together to show that everyone’s a united front and helping animals find homes,” said James Provencher of the Humane Society of Greater Miami, “raising as much money as we can to help get all these little creatures go to their forever homes.”

Proceeds from the event will help fund services for homeless animals.

