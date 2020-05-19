21-year-old rescued after being forced into prostitution in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sex trafficking in Miami Springs.

Gregory Sutton, 33, was arrested after reportedly soliciting a young woman to perform sex acts in early May.

A 21-year-old woman visited Miami-Dade County after spending six months in the Keys with her boyfriend.

The victim was unfamiliar with the area, so she checked into a motel on May 4.

The following morning, she was approached by Sutton and forced into prostitution.

Sutton reportedly provided makeup, nail polish and fake eyelashes and instructed the victim on how much money she was to charge and for how long.

After Sutton told the victim that he would place an online ad for “dates,” she locked herself in her motel room and contacted a friend. The friend immediately called Miami Springs Police which led to Sutton’s arrest.

Sutton is being charged with human trafficking, unlawful use of a communications device, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, hallucinogens, attempt to derive support from proceeds of prostitution, as well as several other charges.

Authorities said the arrest was a result of a joint effort by a number of state departments including Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, Miami Springs Police Department, Miami-Gardens Police Department and Aventura Police Department.

“Human trafficking is always a very ugly crime. The traffickers, wanting those dollars, are continuously looking for young victims because that’s where they feel the money is,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The victim, according to officials, is now safe.

